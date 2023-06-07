The recent hot and dry weather has resulted in an increase in lawn sprinkling, leading to record water demand on the system supply.
According to Eric Law, water facilities manager at the Northwest Ottawa Water System, the NOWS filtration plant needed to flow at 93% of its production capacity to meet the system demand during peak flow periods.
NOWS and the water plant staff are concerned that current weather patterns and increased water use demands on the operating system could bring about inadequate daily water recovery periods, Law said, making it very difficult to maintain water storage for system fire protection.
"To avoid low or no-pressure situations within our system, we are asking for your help," Law said via a press release. "Effective immediately, NOWS officials are asking for you to voluntarily adjust your lawn sprinkling to an even-odd day schedule. This notice applies to the entire NOWS service area consisting of Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake Township, Spring Lake Village, Crockery Township, the City of Ferrysburg, and the city of Grand Haven.
"Some of these municipalities may have customers on wells or on alternative wholesale supplies. Please check with your utility if you are unsure who your supplier is."
Exceptions will be made for newly planted or seeded lawns.
If your home or business address ends in an even number, you are asked to sprinkle only on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
If your home or business address ends in an odd number, you are asked to sprinkle only on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
Should drought conditions persist or worsen and demand does not subside, additional restrictions may be required. The current request is voluntary for now.
"We ask for your support and very much appreciate your consideration," Law said.
