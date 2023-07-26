A motion by an Ottawa County Commissioner to allocate less funds to the county’s legal services failed to pass during Tuesday evening’s board meeting.
Commissioner Doug Zylstra motioned to amend the budget adjustments, asking to limit the funds to $98,000 for the next three months, rather than the $110,000 currently allocated over that time for legal fees. Commissioner Roger Bergman seconded the motion, but when it was brought to a full vote, it failed.
“I think these lawyer fees are just too dang high,” said Commissioner Jacob Bonnema during the discussion. “It’s upsetting. I think we need to consider renegotiating these contracts, we need to figure out what we can do to offload some of this expense to, maybe, the clerk’s department or something else that would make more sense from a fiscal standpoint, because this is a lot of the people’s tax dollars going out the door.”
Zylstra said the topic has been discussed “at length” in the most recent county finance committee meeting and that, on average, the county has been spending $34,250 per month toward the Kallman Legal Group. He said in previous years, the county spent approximately $20,000 monthly on legal fees.
Zylstra also suggested adding a cap to the funds allocated toward legal work.
“I would be in favor of going back into the contract and saying, ‘we’ve got a floor, we also have a cap’ as far as monthly billings, so we know where we are at budget time; we can say, ‘it’s going to be in this range,’ as opposed to, ‘we don’t know where it’s going to end up,’” Zylstra explained.
Commission Chair Joe Moss said that just because money was being appropriated for legal, doesn’t mean it would all be billed once the work is said and done.
“Reducing it by $12,000 doesn’t really change all that much in the grand scheme of things,” Moss said. “I’m not interested and I’m going to vote ‘no.’”
Before the board voted, Jack Jordan, the representative from Kallman Legal Group who attends each board meeting, chimed in.
Jordan said the contract Kallman has with the county is “identical” the previous board’s contract with a previous law firm. That is true, except the board added a just cause provision in case of termination, and extended the length of the contract.
“With growth, comes additional problems and issues,” Jordan said. “When we first started here, there were a lot of things we had to work on as far as process.
“To do things right, it takes time. It just does,” he continued. “And I do not back away from any of our invoices, because we are spending the time. And we are ... offering, I think, a very good rate. If I were to go across the state and look at how much other corporate counsels are charging for their expertise, we are very reasonable and we’re on the low end of the scale.”
Jordan noted that he lives in Lansing, and drives to each board meeting, one of which lasted until 2 a.m., and that Kallman doesn’t charge the county for his travel time. Jordan also noted that he has brought on an additional attorney, whom he is mentoring, to assist with the workload.
“We don’t only represent this board. We represent all the departments, the employees, and we also, more importantly, represent the citizens of Ottawa County,” Jordan said. “Not only have we given legal services at a good rate, we’re giving a lot of legal services for nothing. Over $125,000 (of services) had been given to this county, we have not charged you, they’ve been free.”
Jordan added that if the board decides to cut back in how much they can pay for monthly services, he will still do a diligent job in legally representing the county and its residents.
After Zylstra’s motion to lower the allocated funds failed to pass, another vote to pass budget amendments, without Zylstra’s motion, passed.
