Vredeveld named sewer plant chief

When asked if he ever saw himself working at the local wastewater treatment plant, Ryan Vredeveld said his answer would probably be the same as any of the other employees – “no.”
“But, I took a lot of interest in it,” he said, noting he believes people gain an interest in the day-to-day processes when they tour the facility and find out what its employees do. “We would really like to make people aware of what we do. The guys don’t get the recognition they deserve.”
Vredeveld was recently named superintendent for the Grand Haven-Spring Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant, which operates the Tri-Cities area’s wastewater system.
One way Vredeveld said community members can learn about the goings-on at the facility would be to tour the plant. Vredeveld said one of his favorite parts of the job is sharing his enjoyment of the wastewater processes with others.
“It’s fun to put a spotlight on our jobs,” he said.
Vredeveld, a graduate of Grand Haven High School and Baker College, began working for the Grand Haven-Spring Lake Sewer Authority in 2012. From there, he rose through the ranks to become the newest superintendent. He replaces David Krohn, who retired this month after 39 years at the plant, the past four as its superintendent.
“Ryan just started on Friday,” Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said in introducing Vredeveld to City Council members during Monday’s work session. “I think we are very fortunate to have recruited Ryan.”
McGinnis noted as a testament to Vredeveld’s hard work, he quickly earned the licensing needed to run the wastewater treatment plant.
“It’s been a tough journey – a lot of late nights studying – but overall, it helped me to be a better employee,” Vredeveld said. “I have enjoyed it.”
Vredeveld said he took all of the state-required courses, and others offered by different agencies, to gain the needed licensing. He also worked alongside Krohn.
“It was a pleasure to be able to learn from him,” Vredeveld said.
As the new superintendent, Vredeveld will be putting what he has learned to the test during current and future sewer authority projects.
“I have always had a draw to being a leader,” he said. “I like to facilitate an environment where everyone is involved. My main focus is serving the guys so they can do their jobs.”
(1) comment
Congrats, Ryan!
- Reid W.
