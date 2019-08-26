A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Grand Haven will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
The Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids includes the lakeshore beaches in Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Hazardous conditions:
— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.
— Strong structural and longshore currents are expected.
— Rip currents expected.
Forecast:
West winds will increase Tuesday night to 15-25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph are likely Wednesday. Waves will build to 3-6 feet Tuesday night and to 5-8 feet Wednesday.
While winds and waves will briefly relax late Wednesday and early Thursday, they will ramp up and become hazardous again by Thursday afternoon, especially north of Holland.
Actions:
Avoid swimming at Lake Michigan beaches or walking out on piers the next few days. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
In addition, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday. The advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Further beach erosion is likely Wednesday, and lakeshore property owners should be prepared for the possibility of more damage to the dunes and bluffs.
High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.
Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.
A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.
