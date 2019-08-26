Warning issued for dangerous Lake Mich. swimming Tuesday, Wednesday

A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Grand Haven is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids includes the lakeshore beaches in Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Hazardous conditions:
— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.
— Strong structural and longshore currents are expected.
— Rip currents expected.
Forecast:
Swim hazards are expected to develop early Tuesday morning once the winds shift westerly.
A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday afternoon. The heavier amounts, over an inch, are expected north and west of Grand Rapids. Large waves and strong currents on Lake Michigan will make swimming and walking on piers dangerous Tuesday and Wednesday.
High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.
Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.
A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.
