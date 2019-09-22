A Lakeshore Flood Advisory and a warning for unsafe swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches has been extended.
The warnings for the lakeshore from Holland to Manistee remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.
Winds out of the southwest at 15-30 mph will shift to the northwest at 10-20 knots Sunday evening. The northwest winds will increase to 20-30 knots by Monday morning, only to diminish once again to 5-15 knots by early Monday evening.
Waves are expected to decrease Sunday evening to 2-4 feet, then build back to 4-7 feet later Sunday night.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are still expected. Waves will wash over piers.
Lakeshore flooding and beach and dune erosion are expected. Large waves may cause flooding along river channels near Lake Michigan.
Dangerous swim conditions will exist. Waves will wash over piers, and could sweep people into the lake.
Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
Heavy rain and the threat for localized flooding will continue through early Monday morning.
West Michigan can expect two more rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms through early Monday. These showers and storms will contain heavy downpours that could create short-duration flooding in areas of poor drainage/low spots, as well as on some of the smallest streams. The larger rivers will see noticeable rises by early next week, but none are expected to cause flooding.
The best potential for this localized and short duration flooding will be for areas north of a line from Kalamazoo to Lansing from late Sunday afternoon through the early overnight hours. Rainfall of 1-2 inches is likely for the threat area. Some narrow and localized amounts of more than 3 inches will be possible.
Rainfall will then come to an end by daybreak Monday morning.
Stay informed with the latest forecasts and information at www.weather.gov/grr.
