Washington Ave. home added to local historic registry

A home along Washington Avenue was recently added as one of the features in a future walking tour around the city of Grand Haven that will highlight the history of the area.
Anthony and Michelle Ciccantelli’s home at 608 Washington has been approved by the city’s Historic Conservation District Commission as the newest of 11 homes on the Local Historic Landmark Registry.
During Grand Haven’s City Council meeting on Monday, Marsha Peterson, the chairperson of the local historic commission, gave a presentation on the home’s approval and, along with Mayor Geri McCaleb, presented the Ciccantellis with a plaque for their home.
“Why we approved it is that it represents all the things that we demand of a historic landmark – its structure, its rich history, and it also reflects the elements of the city’s cultural, economic, political and architectural history,” Peterson said.
The house is in Grand Haven’s designated historic district and is approximately 117 years old, Peterson said. The America four-square-style home was constructed by prominent businessman Henry J. Dornbos. Peterson said Dornbos established H.J. Dornbos and Brothers Fresh and Smoked Fish, started the Peoples Savings Bank, and served on many commissions in the area.
The home’s designation was approved by the commission at the end of September.
“Our commission is excited to add this to the other 10 landmarks,” Peterson said.
Peterson said the home would be added as one of the markers on a future walking tour, which will also include the other 10 homes.
Grand Haven homeowners who would like to apply to have their homes included in the registry are encouraged to visit grandhaven.org and find the application under the historic commission’s tab.
