Grand Haven’s Northwest Ottawa Water Treatment Plant has received a good report for testing on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on local source and tap water, according to a press release.
The report is a result of a state-mandated six-month sampling and analysis conducted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Testing was initiated in 2018 and again in 2019.
"Currently, there is no regulatory drinking water standard for any of the PFAS chemicals," said Joe VanderStel, water facilities manager.
VanderStel said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set Lifetime Health Advisory level - a level which offers people a margin of protection throught their lifetime from adverse health effects resulting from exposure - for two types of PFAS in drinking water, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS). The level is 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for both types combined or individually if one one is present.
"The State of Michigan is using 70 ppt for decision making purposes at this time," the release said. "Presently, the State has advocated new maximum contaminant levels (MCL’s) for seven PFAS compounds that are being considered by the Governor’s science advisory workgroup and filed with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules."
VanderStel said in 2018 the water plant conducted a sampling and the analysis was performed by an independent laboratory.
"The lab results were 4.0 ppt of PFOA and 4.0 ppt PFOS," he said in the release. "This total is well below the Lifetime Health Advisory level of 70 ppt set by the EPA.
"The remaining state mandated results, Phase I and II that were completed in 2019 produced one source water sample at 2.0 ppt and one tap water sample at 3.0 ppt for PFOS. Again well below the Lifetime Health Advisory level. All of the other remaining samples tested for PFOA resulted in non-detection."
VanderStel noted the lowest accurate detection level for PFAS is 2.0 ppt and due to the complexity of the tests, there is a chance of indistinguishable results at the minimum detection level.
The water facilities manager expects another test to be conducted this year.
"Our position and responsibility is to provide the best and safest drinking water to all of our customers," he said. "That is our goal and we will continue to make sure that is happening."
