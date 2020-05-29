These conceptual plans are for Schmidt Heritage Park in Grand Haven Township. During a recent meeting, the Township Board approved extending the water main along Ferris Street to the park, as well as relocating a portion of the pathway in the area.
During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the Grand Haven Township Board took the next step in the process to extend services to Schmidt Heritage Park.
As part of its consent agenda, the board approved working with Schmidt Brothers Excavating Inc. to extend a portion of water main along the north side of Ferris Street, from Acacia Drive and across the park property, and relocate a section of pathway in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.