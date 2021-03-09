Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A few showers in the morning, then cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.