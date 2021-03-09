The installation of new water service along a portion of Robbins Road may disrupt traffic for several hours Wednesday.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Works said the work will take place between Griffin and Ferry streets. It will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed by approximately 4 p.m.
Robbins Road will remain open to thru-traffic during that time, with a lane shift for westbound traffic.
