A sunny break after a week of stormy weather helped attract crowds to Salmon Festival events Saturday at the Grand Haven Municipal Marina.
Visitors enjoyed the Salmon 5K and 10K runs, the KidZone, the Michigan Wine, Beer and Hard Cider Tasting, grape stomping, a small art festival and the Salmon Cookoff.
The Hearthstone, a Muskegon restaurant, won Judges Choice for the Salmon Cookoff. They also took the Most Creative award for their Pan Seared Salmon with Pergola di Sardar and Nduja Cream.
A Pin Wheel Skewer with Cajun Seasoning was the crowd favorite with the Peoples Choice Award going to The Kirby House.
Grand Pines Assisted Living took the Best Presentation award and The Paisley Pig earned the Most Michigan Influence award for Salmon Street Tacos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.