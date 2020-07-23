Business and community leaders from across the Tri-Cities gathered Thursday morning at Grand Haven’s Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium to kick off a local mask-wearing campaign.
While the initiative is called “For the love of Grand Haven,” it’s already spread to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg.
The black face masks feature a logo with a heart behind a pair of initials. Grand Haven Mayor Bob Monetza; Ferrysburg Mayor Rebecca Hopp; and Angela Stafford-Butler, director of the Village of Spring Lake’s Downtown Development Authority, each wore masks featuring the initials of their respective community.
“The idea of the movement was, we wanted something the community could rally around and they could be a part of,” said Jeremy Swifney, director of the Grand Haven Main Street Downtown Development Authority. “The one thing we came back to, the one thing everyone has in common, is the love for our community.
“This initiative with the masks gives our economic front-line workers and our economic partners an opportunity to all come together with one unified voice to say, ‘We’re in this together,’” he added. “The best way forward for us as businesses, for economic development and economy recovery, is to be one unified voice, to be wearing the masks and to be safe for the community at large.”
Monetza said: “This will help us have a big impact on the continuation of business and the vitality of our town. We care very much about the public health and safety of our employees. We have the power to make a difference in our community.”
Masks have been distributed to workers at many Grand Haven businesses, and more are on order. The masks may eventually be available for purchase around town.
Swiftney said the hope is that other communities take the idea and customize it for their own use.
More information on the project can be found online at fortheloveofcommunity.com.
