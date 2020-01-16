Residents of Marne and Coopersville are used to seeing a variety of wildlife in their backyards, or running across the road. Lately, they’ve seen something a bit less common.
Last week, members of the Coopersville and Marne “Informed” pages on Facebook posted pictures about a black bear in the area.
Greg Hochstetler, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife technician at the Muskegon State Game Area Field Office, said bears tend to move without much notice.
“In most cases, you won’t see bears,” he said.
However, Hochstetler said bears were spotted last year in Nunica and Coopersville, and on Alpine Avenue near Grand Rapids.
“We’re in bear country,” he said, noting that as populations rise in the northern part of the state, younger bears tend to get pushed south. “They are starting to come farther south. We have good habitat here. It’s nothing to be alarmed about.”
Hochstetler said bears can move quite a distance in a short amount of time and normally bed down this time of year. However, weather or being disturbed by people or other animals could be contributors to the recent bear sightings.
The wildlife technician noted if people are concerned about the bear getting too close to their property for comfort, they should keep trash picked up and only put bags and bins out on the day they will be collected. He said bird feeders can also attract a bear.
“If you see any strange behavior around your bird feeders, take them down,” he said.
Hochstetler advised that if you see a bear, you may call the DNR office to keep department members up-to-date, but you should otherwise not disturb the animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.