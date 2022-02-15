GRAND RAPIDS — Mother Nature is gearing up for a weather whiplash across the Great Lakes, including here in West Michigan.
From the 40s and rainfall to sharply colder air and the potential of significant snowfall, there are plenty of forecast details that need to be addressed.
Tranquil February weather will prevail the rest of Tuesday, with near-average temperatures (in the 30s) for this time of year. Increasing southerly winds via an approaching warm front, however, will continue to boost temperatures to near 40 overnight into the start of Wednesday.
Wednesday kicks off the weather whiplash as mild February temperatures take hold, along with an increasing chance of steady rain. While the combination of 40s and rain will not impact travel much throughout the day, there is a concern for ice jams and/or minor river flooding.
Both the Grand River and Muskegon River basin have enough ice to break up and potentially jam. Forecasting ice jams is highly unpredictable, meaning a close eye is needed near the banks of both river basins on Wednesday.
A cold front arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday, dropping temperatures below freezing, along with a brief switch over to a wintry mix. Travel may be impacted during the Thursday morning commute as the rainfall/melting from Wednesday starts to refreeze.
The uncertainty of the forecast revolves around Thursday, with the potential of significant snow across much of West Michigan. The culprit would be a robust low-pressure system taking a track along the above-mentioned cold front into the Great Lakes throughout Thursday.
Model guidance is struggling with the evolution of this low-pressure system, with two distinct solutions. The first solution would be a slower, more northerly track of low pressure, putting West Michigan in a favorable zone for significant snowfall (6 inches plus). The second solution would be a progressive, southerly track of low pressure, situating significant snow southeastward of West Michigan.
At this point of the forecast, the greatest probability of significant snow/impacts will be roughly from a Holland to Grand Rapids to Greenville line to the south and east. There’ll likely be some adjustments to this forecast as confidence builds with model guidance.
Hydrologic Outlook
National Weather Service / Grand Rapids (Tuesday 10 a.m.)
Minor flooding and ice jams are possible this week.
Rain and rapidly melting snow will bring river levels up significantly in the Grand and Kalamazoo river basins this week. A few locations could see water levels near or slightly above bankfull. These conditions are also favorable for ice jam formation, especially along the Grand River.
A rapid spring melt pattern is moving into southern Lower Michigan. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain is likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning. In addition, between 1 and 1.5 inches of water is currently contained in the snowpack along and south of I-96. Most of this snow will melt, and this water will join the rain that falls and make its way toward the rivers and streams. Frozen ground will prevent much of this water from being able to soak in.
All of this will work together to get the rivers rising for the second half of this week and into this weekend. The ice that currently covers many of our rivers may break up and move downstream, creating the potential for ice jams. This risk is highest over the Grand River basin, where river ice is the most widespread.
Ponding of water in typical low spots and poor drainage areas is likely. Our main area of concern for Thursday and Friday is rivers and streams south of a line from Kalamazoo to Lansing, including Jackson. Smaller streams like Sycamore Creek near Holt and the Looking Glass River near Eagle could rise to bankfull conditions later this week, and potentially higher depending on how quickly the rain changes over to snow on Thursday. As the water finds its way into the Grand River and moves downstream, locations between Lansing and Grand Rapids could see the ice break up over the weekend, continuing the threat of localized ice jams and flooding.
Ice jams are notoriously unpredictable, and can lead to water rises much faster than are typically experienced on our rivers. Anyone living or working along the rivers in the Grand and Muskegon river basins (I-96 and southward) should pay extra attention over the next week to river conditions, and have a plan to respond if water levels start to rise quickly.
This statement will be updated as necessary.
