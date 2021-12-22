The state health department on Wednesday reported 13,686 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan and 392 deaths related to COVID-19 since Monday's report.
That's 6,843 new cases per day for the two-day period, Tuesday and Wednesday. It is up from the previous report (Monday) of 4,666 per day for Dec. 18-20 and the 6,324 per day reported last Friday.
Michigan's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 1,448,523, with 26,376 deaths related to COVID-19.
Due to the state holidays, Michigan COVID-19 data will not be updated on Friday, Dec. 24, or Friday, Dec. 31.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Wednesday there were 486 new cases of the virus and six more deaths related to COVID-19 since its update on Monday. The county's pandemic total number of cases is now 54,436, with 47,664 recovered and 625 deaths related to COVID-19.
Ottawa County's seven-day average of new daily cases of COVID-19 was at about 131.5 as of Wednesday. It was at 176 per day a week ago.
Muskegon County on Wednesday saw 167 new confirmed cases and one death related to COVID-19 since the state health department's report on Monday. The county's pandemic total number of confirmed cases is now 28,596, with 494 deaths related to COVID-19.
EXPLAINER: What to do if you test positive for COVID
By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
You've tested positive for COVID-19. Now what?
The short answer for those in the U.S.: Stay home and avoid others. Tell the people you've been in close contact with that you tested positive. And if you have trouble breathing or develop other serious symptoms, see a doctor immediately.
COVID-19 diagnoses have been soaring since the recent arrival of the omicron variant. That means Americans should prepare for the possibility that they or someone they plan to see will suddenly be diagnosed with an infection.
ISOLATION
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who test positive stay home or isolate for 10 days. If you live with other people, that means staying in a separate room and using a separate bathroom, if possible. You should also wear a mask if you come into contact with others.
It's important to plan for this possibility and be ready to delay holiday gatherings, "so you don't make it up on the fly and don't cause a lot of confusion and unhappiness," advised Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University.
MONITOR SYMPTOMS
You should get care if you develop worrisome symptoms. But there are many people with certain conditions — including heart diseases, diabetes and weakened immune systems — who should seek care even if they have mild illness, because of their elevated risk for developing serious complications.
TELL OTHERS
You should tell your doctor about your test, who may prescribe medications depending on your situation and health.
If you get tested at a clinic or doctor's office, the staff is supposed to notify health authorities about your positive result. Some health departments conduct contact-tracing investigations to identify the people an infected person has been in contact with.
You should also tell your close contacts that you tested positive and that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Remember, an infected person can begin spreading the virus as many as two days before developing symptoms or testing positive.
