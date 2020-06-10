The state health department added 13 deaths Wednesday to Michigan's COVID-19 toll, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed deaths in the state to 5,711.
The state also reported 171 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. The cumulative case count is now 59,278 confirmed, with another 5,904 listed as "probable."
There are also 244 deaths in Michigan that are listed as "probable" by the state health department.
Muskegon County added 12 new confirmed cases Wednesday, but no deaths. Muskegon County's death toll remains at 40, with a total of 726 cases, according to the state health department.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health added five new cases in the county on Wednesday, but no new deaths.
Ottawa County has had 48 COVID-19 deaths and a cumulative case count of 909, with 8.7 percent hospitalized and 551 recovered. The total case count includes all laboratory confirmed and probable cases ever reported to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. This count also includes recovered and deceased cases.
Free COVID-19 testing this weekend in Muskegon
MUSKEGON — The Michigan National Guard will team up with Public Health–Muskegon County to offer free COVID-19 testing this weekend to any Muskegon County resident. This is a diagnostic test to detect the presence of the virus.
The walk-up and drive-through testing services will be available on Friday, June 12, from 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Oakridge Middle School, 251 S. Wolf Lake Road. The testing site entrance is near the corner of South Wolf Lake and Hall roads.
The tests will be administered by the state agencies and are free to county residents. No appointment is needed.
To speed up your registration, print and complete your testing consent form at www.muskegonhealth.net.
