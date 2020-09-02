The state health department reported 524 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases to 103,710.
Michigan had 14 deaths related to COVID-19 reported Wednesday. The state's death toll is now 6,509.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 55 new cases of the virus Wednesday and no new deaths related to COVID-19. That brings the county's total number of cases to 2,300, with 1,747 recovered and 63 deaths.
Ottawa County has seen a rise in its number of cases — nearly 200 new cases since Aug. 29.
More than 100 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at GVSU
ALLENDALE (WZZM-TV) — Grand Valley State University confirmed Tuesday that more than 100 of its students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The cases were discovered through the university's testing program.
GVSU has partnered with Spectrum Health to conduct more than 2,200 COVID-19 tests as students returned to campus for the fall semester last week. More than 10 percent of the student body was tested in the past week, the university's Virus Action Team said in a Tuesday update.
As of Aug. 31, the first day of classes, there were 123 positive COVID-19 cases at GVSU. Nearly all of the positive cases are students who live off-campus, the university said.
The university says it will conduct 5,000 more tests in the next two weeks.
