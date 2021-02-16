Police arrested one man following an armed robbery at the Grand Haven Township Wesco gas station early Tuesday morning.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business at 14750 Mercury Drive at 2:26 a.m.
The investigation revealed that a single male entered the store and threatened the clerk with a knife while demanding money from the cash register. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money from the register before he left the store on foot, according to Sgt. Chris Dill.
Deputies located the man at his residence a short distance away from the store and took him into custody.
Nobody was injured during the incident and there are no other suspects.
The man’s name was not released pending arraignment.
