MUSKEGON — Wesco recently announced the annual “Drive-Out Hunger in Our Neighborhoods” campaign raised $489,870.48 in its round-up change collection.
The idea for the campaign began nine years ago with an internal multi-vote of various charities. The overwhelming response was for food pantries. Part of the passion for food pantries was that the money collected benefited organizations supporting their community.
