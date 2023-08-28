The Holland-area woman accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and crashing into a retention pond, killing her three children, entered a no-contest plea in court Monday.
Leticia Gonzales had previously pleaded no contest to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death as part of a tentative deal with the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office, Gonzales’ attorney and the judge overseeing the case. That count included the deaths of all three children. As part of that deal, the two other counts against her were dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.