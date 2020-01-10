A group of West Michigan residents made a statement as motorists commuted through Grand Haven late Thursday afternoon.
Gathered at the Jackson Street/Beacon Boulevard intersection, several residents held signs promoting peace and opposing war, and specifically a war with Iran.
According to the website nowarwithiran.org, more than 350 such demonstrations were planned for Thursday.
“Grand Haven is making its own little statement,” said Chrys Moelter-Gray, one of the demonstrators.
When Moelter-Gray saw the post on Facebook about the Grand Haven event, she decided to be part of it and hold her sign, “Peace for All.”
Norton Shores residents Richard and Nancy Peters held signs opposing war. Nancy said she’s worried about current actions, and she believes the country should seek diplomacy and not military action. Richard said he wanted to make sure the War Powers Act remains in Congress and that the House of Representatives didn’t give its power to President Donald Trump.
While the group held signs, some motorists honked in agreement. Richard Peters said it’s a good feeling to have that support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.