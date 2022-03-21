A West Olive man pleaded guilty Monday morning to criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old.
Brandon Eastling, 37, faces a felony charge and at least 25 years in prison for having “sexual relations” with a family member who was 9 years old in 2016 when the conduct began, according to authorities. The incidents occurred from 2016-21 in Spring Lake Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.