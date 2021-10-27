PARK TWP. — Students in West Ottawa Public Schools now have access to sporting events for free, thanks to a push from the district's administration for equal access and opportunities.
West Ottawa leaders say they believe having school spirit is an important part of feeling like you belong to the school community, which is why they are now offering free admission to athletic events for all students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.