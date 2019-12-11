A 16-year-old West Ottawa High School student was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop Wednesday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
According to police, the teenage girl was walking along James Street east of Beech Street in Holland Township. The girl was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on James.
The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old Holland woman, said she didn't see the teen before hitting her.
The girl was transported to Holland Hospital by AMR ambulance, where she was declared dead.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who witnessed this incident contact police at 616-738-4000.
