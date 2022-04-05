Left to right: Jesse Bruce, program director and afternoon drive host of WMPA; John Roberts, production director and afternoon host, WGHN; Mary Ellen Murphy, “Good Morning Grand Haven” host, WGHN; Sam Klemet, president of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters; and Mike Toth, general manager of WGHN Inc.
Grand Haven radio station WGHN (92.1 FM) was recently honored as a 2021 Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) Station of the Year.
WGHN Inc., a family-owned and operated radio station group (Grand Haven’s Favorite 92.1, Classic Rock 93.1 and Oldies 94.9), was recognized for programming that aired throughout the past year, walking away with seven total awards in addition to Station of the Year for commercial radio market 4.
