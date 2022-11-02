1 Ships Log

The Calumet (foreground) and the Wilfred Sykes (background) were in port at the same time in April 2020. No doubt they greeted each other with horn-blast salutes.

 Tribune file photo / Samuel Hankinson

The Wilfred Sykes was our only visitor this past week. The steamship arrived in port at daybreak with a split cargo of slag for the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg and Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island.

This was the 14th visit of the season for the Sykes.

