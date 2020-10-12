Indigenous Peoples Day
From left, Frank Wesaw, Patti Caudill, Stacy Stout, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Camie Castaneda, Stephanie Ogren and Two Eagles Marcus pose in front of a mural. 
 WZZM-TV photo, courtesy of Two Eagles Marcus Photography

GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss signed a proclamation to recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day within the city.

This year's celebration falls on Monday, Oct. 12.

