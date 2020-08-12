We saw two vessels visit back-to-back this past Saturday.
Early in the morning, Grand River Navigation’s motor vessel Calumet visited the Meekhof’s D&M dock on Harbor Island to deliver a cargo of slag.
Shortly after the Calumet tied up, the tug/barge Laura L. VanEnkevort/Joseph H. Thompson of VanEnkevort Tug & Barge arrived offshore. The pair was also bound for the D&M dock, but since the Calumet was already there, they anchored off port to wait their turn at the dock.
The Calumet departed shortly after sunrise and the VanEnkevort/Thompson came in to unload a load of stone. They were in port all day and departed after dark.
Last week I received a question asking about what slag is. Slag is a common cargo handled in our port and typically comes from either Burns Harbor, Indiana, or Indiana Harbor, Indiana. These ports are characterized by sprawling steel mills that produce slag as a byproduct of the steel-making process.
The raw materials required to make steel are iron ore, limestone and coke. These materials are delivered to the steel mills by lake vessels.
These materials are fed into a blast furnace. Extremely hot air blows into the furnace and reacts with the raw materials.
Molten iron collects at the bottom of the furnace. A layer of molten slag rises above the iron. As the molten iron is poured, the slag is skimmed off. Once it cools, it is crushed up.
Piles of slag are staged on the docks and loaded aboard ships using front loaders and conveyors.
Slag has uses as construction fill and for making asphalt materials, so it is typically a commodity that is in high demand by both the D&M dock and the Verplank dock in our port.
