LEFT: City of Ferrysburg Mayor Scott Blease passes out candy during the Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday morning. RIGHT: From left, Jim Butler, parade grand marshal; Roger Bergman, Ottawa County commissioner; Greg VanWoerkom, state house representative; and Scott Blease, Ferrysburg mayor.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A Ferrysburg fire truck dons the American flag as it rolls through the parade.
A family sports their homemade “We’d rather be Ferrysburg’n” T-shirts at the city’s annual parade Tuesday morning.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Children pose for a photo while they enjoy the Fourth of July parade Tuesday in Ferrysburg.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Ferrysburg councilman and firefighter Tim O’Donnell monitored the park during the picnic Tuesday.
Each year, the residents of Ferrysburg demonstrate how a small town can have a big spirit through their patriotism on the Fourth of July.
“What I love about this community – unlike other communities, the small town community really shows their patriotism; and this area specifically, because we also celebrate the Coast Guard,” said Jim Butler, the grand marshal of Tuesday’s parade. Marshall said he moved to Ferrysburg with his family in 1984.
