What they're saying about the impeachment

Here is what they're saying about Wednesday night's historical impeachment vote in the U.S. House:
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland
Tonight, Congressman Bill Huizenga (MI-02), released the following statement after voting against a partisan attempt to remove the duly elected president of the United States.
“Impeachment is one of the most consequential actions the House of Representatives can take,” said Congressman Huizenga. “Throughout this process, Speaker Pelosi and the Democrat Majority have broken historic bipartisan standards, denied the president due process, and moved the goalposts time and again in order to shape their desired narrative and outcome. The fact that 44 percent of my Democrat colleagues voted to impeach the president of the United States before the Ukraine Call on July 25 even took place exemplifies their partisan desire to remove this president.
“Our nation’s founders warned about using impeachment as a political weapon. Today, Speaker Pelosi ignored those warnings and the House proceeded with the most partisan and divisive impeachment vote in the history of our nation. The Democrats’ endless drive to impeach this president has further divided our nation and damaged the House of Representatives as an institution of government. By making the decision to abandon the Judiciary Committee and conduct the majority of the impeachment proceedings behind closed doors through the Intelligence Committee, Speaker Pelosi has set a dangerous and partisan precedent that will have a chilling effect on how constitutional matters are handled in the future.
“After reviewing the facts, I believe Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and their Democrat colleagues have failed to make their case for impeachment. In just under 11 months, the American people will go to the polls and have the opportunity to vote and make their selection for President. By engaging in a rushed, partisan process, Democrats are seeking to either overturn the outcome of the 2016 election or influence the 2020 election — neither of which should be acceptable to the American people.”
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan:
“I swore an oath to defend the Constitution as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and when I became U.S. Senator — and I will fulfill my constitutional responsibility in the Senate. Abuse of office and obstruction of Congress are very serious charges that deserve solemn consideration. We must have a fair and non-partisan process, and I will thoroughly evaluate the facts that are presented to the Senate.
“But let me be very clear, my focus on the people of Michigan will remain steadfast — protecting people with preexisting health conditions and passing legislation to lower prescription drug costs; expanding vocational training programs so everyone has the skills needed for good-paying jobs; and advancing additional efforts to protect the Great Lakes and our drinking water.”
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan:
“I approach the impeachment trial with great seriousness and a heavy heart. One of the hallmarks of my work as an elected official is my commitment to bring people together to solve problems. That’s why it is so disheartening to watch as this impeachment debate intensifies the division between people in Michigan and across our country.
“The fact is, we are where we are because of the actions of President Trump. His behavior and abuse of power have forced the hand of everyone who cares deeply about our country, the truth, and the integrity of our democracy. It is my constitutional duty to thoughtfully consider the articles of impeachment, listen to the evidence, and make a decision that honors our nation’s values and our fundamental belief that no one is above the law. That’s what I intend to do.
“While this impeachment debate may have further divided the people of our state, I intend to continue to focus on the issues that bring us together – like protecting our Great Lakes, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and helping create good-paying jobs. While this impeachment trial moves forward in the Senate, I will not lose my focus on these important issues.”
Progress Michigan
The following statement about the impeachment of President Donald Trump can be attributed to Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan:
"The impeachment of a president is not a joyous occasion, but today we do take comfort in the fact that a majority of the House of Representatives voted to hold the president accountable for numerous impeachable offenses. Since his presidency began we have watched in horror as President Trump locked children in cages, used his position of power for personal financial gain and slowly tried to destroy the norms of our democracy. Today, as the president is here in Michigan for a political rally, he was finally held accountable for his actions. We applaud the members who followed their oath of office instead of blind allegiance and though doubtful, hope there is a fair and unbiased trial in the Senate."
