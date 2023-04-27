If you haven’t already voted via an absentee ballot, then local voters will be tasked with visiting the polls Tuesday, May 2, to vote on several items related to local schools, as well as a bond proposal for a new fire/rescue facility in Grand Haven Township.
Here’s a list of what will be on your ballot:
Grand Haven Schools
Voters in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools footprint will have two items on their ballot.
First is the annual Operating Millage Renewal. This asks voters to approve a rate not to exceed 18 mills on businesses and secondary homes in the district. This does not affect primary residences. If successful, this would provide upwards of $16 million for the district, which is a significant percentage of its operating expenses.
“Unlike the bond, this does affect the general fund,” said GHAPS Superintendent Scott Grimes. “This renewal is critical to the services and the programs in our district.”
GHAPS is also asking voters to approve a bond proposal totaling $155,775,000. This money would be used to build a new middle school on district-owned property in Grand Haven Township, to replace Lakeshore Middle School. Funds would also be used to build a new athletic facility at Grand Haven High School; and would fund a variety of improvements at other district buildings.
A complete breakdown of what the bond proposal would provide for the district can be seen online at www.ghaps-bond.org.
Spring Lake Schools
Voters in the Spring Lake Public Schools district will also be asked to approve a bond proposal.
Spring Lake schools is asking for $45 million, which would provide funds to construct a new athletic fieldhouse at the high school; build new secure entrances and new administrative offices at the high school; a remodeled media center and cafeteria upgrades; and more.
Visit springlakeschools.org to see all of the projects the bond would fund.
Fruitport Schools
The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District, which includes Fruitport Community Schools, will ask voters to approve a regional enhancement millage renewal. This would renew a 0.9831 mill for a period of 10 years.
Fruitport Superintendent Jason Kennedy wrote in a letter to the district that the millage, if renewed, would generate $590,000 per year for each of the next 10 years for Fruitport schools; the district would use the funds to support upgrades to technology and security.
Grand Haven Township
Voters in Grand Haven Township are being asked to support at $12 million bond proposal that would fund the construction of a new fire station. The new station would be built on township property behind the current fire/rescue station near the intersection of Ferris Street and 168th Avenue.
Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue Chief Shawn Schrader said the township’s dramatic growth has made it necessary to ask for a new station.
Grand Haven Township’s population has nearly doubled since 1990, growing from around 10,000 to more than 18,000 as of 2018.
Where to vote
To learn which precinct you should visit, go to www.miottawa.org. Under the “Departments” tab, choose “Elections” and then click on “Polling Locations.”
