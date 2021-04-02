Few industries have had their day-to-day operations changed so dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic as funeral homes.
Craig Systema of Systema Funeral and Cremation Services recalled those early days of the pandemic, and the overwhelming sense of the unknown that settled on their business.
“Looking back now, with how much we know, you could say we could have done those early days differently, but no one knew what to expect,” Sytsema said. “We hadn’t dealt with anything like this before.
“What if half our staff gets sick? You look at all those dynamics and what went into it,” he added. “I’m proud that our staff has been healthy through this – but those early days, we just didn’t know.”
Many local people lost their lives to COVID-19, making for a busy year for funeral homes. However, due to restrictions in gatherings, they couldn’t host traditional funeral services for those who had died.
“When our whole area got hit in November and December, we’ve never dealt with anything like that, and I hope we never do again,” Sytsema said. “These families definitely had some tough weeks, no question – especially those families who couldn’t see Mom or Dad for an amount of time. Then they died from COVID, and they don’t want to have a service because they don’t want anyone else getting sick. But we also know that they needed some sense of closure.”
From March to September last year, indoor gatherings were limited to 10 people in the room at a time. That number grew to 25 people in the chapel after September.
“We’ve definitely had to be aware of the rules,” Sytsema said. “When we have had services and visitations, guests who are coming in, they get it. This might not be as normal as we’re used to, but at least we can still give our sympathies.”
Larger churches can hold larger funeral services, allowing up to 100 or more people, depending on capacity.
Nice weather over the summer months of 2020 were also a blessing, Sytsema said.
“The weather got nicer, and people who in the beginning said they didn’t want any services, now they want services,” he said. “We need to honor Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa. We had the best summer I can remember, and were able to go outside, so that was a silver lining.”
Will it ever get back to “normal” for the funeral home industry? Sytsema isn’t sure.
“I have hopes that things will go back to how they were, but I think all of us will look at it differently – not just funeral services, but everything we do,” he said. “Back in 1918, when this happened the last time (the Spanish flu pandemic), did things change afterward for them? I think about that a lot.
“We were watching a movie and it had a NASCAR scene and showed wall-to-wall people,” Systema continued. “And right now, I’d have a hard time with that.
“A new normal? I don’t think any of us know what that will be, but we’ve come a long ways in a year.”
