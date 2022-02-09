A former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent who died in the Ottawa County Jail last month suffered from heart disease, according to state records.
The certificate of death for Brian Keith Wheeler, obtained by the Tribune, lists his cause of death as "atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease" — a condition that involves a build-up of deposits that form plaque in the wall of the arteries. This build-up can eventually constrict or occlude the artery and reduce blood flow.
Wheeler died the night of Jan. 27, just days after pleading no contest to embezzling more than $900,000 from the Grand Haven school district. He was found unresponsive in his cell. An ambulance was called, but despite efforts to revive him, Wheeler died at the jail.
The death is being investigated by the Michigan State Police, who have not yet released any details.
Wheeler served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1983-87, and was laid to rest in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Wheeler, who resided in Muskegon, is survived by his wife, Latanya Wheeler. He was 56 at the time of his death.
Wheeler first joined GHAPS in 2000 as the district’s co-director of technology. Up until the time of the investigation into embezzlement charges in late 2021, he was a model employee for the district, receiving glowing reviews from three different district superintendents.
On Nov. 5, 2021, then-Superintendent Andy Ingall sent a message to Wheeler letting him know he was being placed on paid administrative leave and ordered Wheeler to attend an investigatory meeting in the coming days. Wheeler missed that and several other scheduled meetings in the coming weeks, and on Nov. 22, he was terminated from the district. The next day, a warrant for his arrest was issued, and police apprehended and arrested him the following day in Muskegon.
