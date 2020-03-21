Questions about the possible future and more concerning the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were some of the topics brought up during a telephone town hall meeting with West Michigan’s congressman on Friday.
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, hosted the telephone event, which garnered thousands of listeners, some of whom were selected to ask their questions live.
“When are we going back to normal?” one person asked.
The listener noted he did not believe the U.S. economy could withstand being shut down for six weeks, if that were to become the case.
Huizenga responded that there is no clear answer, and experts are saying everything depends on the current spike in cases and how that continues to look.
“What we do know is that there are real indications throughout the economy,” he said, noting Congress is cognizant of the hardships people are going through and is working on a multi-phase plan to help.
The first phase of the plan focused on vaccination research, while the second centered on paid sick leave and unemployment benefits for families, according to the National Law Review. Each of these two phases is backed by billion-dollar budgets. Phase three is currently under negotiation.
Huizenga said many experts believe the virus will subside, but will ultimately return in the fall and winter months.
“Our system was never built for this type of pandemic – there were deficiencies all around,” he said. “We need to take this time to fully examine it and rebuild this system so it can handle things like this.”
Looking to the future, Huizenga said there could be an inoculation, similar to the annual flu shot, which could be received as a preventative measure.
Huizenga said that although he is a politician, now is the time to set party differences aside and think of what is best for the people in fighting COVID-19.
“Now is not the time for politics,” the congressman said. “We need to make sure we are doing what is best for everybody. We are going to continue to work hard for you.”
While noting he could make a few listeners angry by hearing this, Huizenga urged people to cancel spring break or other vacation plans at this time.
“What I’ve been telling my own kids is you can’t just think about you or your friends,” he said. “You have to be thinking about who they are seeing. They may have elderly or ill parents. This is the time to think of others.”
Huizenga will host another telephone town hall next week to answer more questions from constituents in Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Ottawa County.
