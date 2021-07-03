With Grand Haven’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show canceled for a second consecutive year, there are sure to be many backyard displays this holiday weekend.
Most municipalities are following the state law, which allows for fireworks to be launched from June 29 through July 4.
Tim Sheffer, who has sold fireworks under a tent in Grand Haven the past seven years, said it’s been difficult to keep certain fireworks on the shelves.
“Artillery shells are hard to come by this year,” he said. “There is a shortage, and when we get them, they go quick.”
Artillery shells are round fireworks with a long wick. They’re most often fired out of a cardboard tube, which must be secured to the ground to ensure it doesn’t tip over and launch projectiles back toward those who are shooting them off.
“It’s best to put them between two bricks, or else screw the base down to a sheet of plywood,” Sheffer said.
For those planning their own fireworks shows, here are some rules to remember:
— You can’t launch from public property, school or church property, or from other property without express permission.
— Drop the drink. You’re not allowed to ignite fireworks if you’re under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
— If you break the rules, you’ll be subject to a municipal civil infraction with a fine of $1,000 for each violation. Of that fine, $500 will be remitted to the local law enforcement agency enforcing the laws.
— The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office handles complaints and enforcement in our area.
Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke warns people to use caution when lighting off fireworks.
“We’ve had some serious injuries and property damage caused by fireworks over the years,” he said. “Many residents in our neighborhoods are disturbed by the noise given that houses are closely situated. Please be careful and be considerate of your neighbors when using consumer fireworks.”
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety provided the following fireworks safety tips:
— Use only commercially manufactured consumer, low-impact and novelty products.
— Consumer fireworks may only be used on private property and not on streets, sidewalks, boardwalk, waterfront, beach, pier, parks, schools, or on someone else’s property without permission.
— Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
— Do not use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
— Use protective eyewear.
— Don’t hold fireworks of any type in your hands.
— Light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance.
— Don’t pick up duds immediately; soak duds and used fireworks in water before discarding.
— Consider fire risk before using fireworks near dry vegetation, wooded areas, and closely situated homes and buildings.
— Keep a fire extinguisher, garden hose or bucket of water close by.
— Be considerate of your neighbors, war veterans with PTSD, and pets.
The law
The Fireworks Safety Act (PA 256) of 2011 made previously illegal fireworks legal in Michigan. The act also specified requirements for sale and use of consumer fireworks. It was amended by public acts 634, 635 and 636 of 2018. The 2018 changes revised the dates and times when consumer fireworks are allowed. A revised city of Grand Haven ordinance was adopted with the changes.
Types of fireworks and definitions
Display fireworks: large explosive fireworks used by commercial pyrotechnic companies for large-scale shows, such as Fourth of July and Coast Guard Festival. Display fireworks cannot be used by the public.
Consumer fireworks: firecrackers, bottle rockets and similar devices. These were previously considered “Class C” fireworks and were illegal in Michigan prior to PA 256 of 2011. The sale of consumer fireworks to adults (ages 18 and older) in Michigan by vendors licensed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office is now allowed through the Consumer Fireworks Certificate program.
Low-impact fireworks: sparklers, fountains, etc.
Novelties: snakes, party poppers, snappers, etc. (not regulated)
When fireworks are allowed
New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day
Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
June 29 to July 4, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
July 5 if on Friday or Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
