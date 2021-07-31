LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday announced appointments to the Michigan Athletic Trainer Board, Community Action and Economic Opportunity, Board of Health and Safety Compliance and Appeals, Michigan Strategic Fund Board of Directors, Michigan Wildlife Council, and the Early Childhood Investment Corporation Executive Committee.
Brent Pike of Grand Haven has been appointed to the Michigan Wildlife Council. Pike is the founder of Pyke Gear outdoor apparel brand and a Realtor with At Home Realty in Grand Haven. He is the president of the Ruffed Grouse Society Lakeshore Chapter and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Western Michigan University.
