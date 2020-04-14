While many people are probably driving a lot less since the stay home, stay safe order, but those with an expiring driver's license have one less thing to worry about.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday extending the expiration date for licenses set to expire during Michigan's COVID-19 emergency declaration. The order applies to any valid driver's license, state ID cards and commercial vehicle registrations. It does not apply to those with a suspended or revoked license.
The order extends driver's licenses, learner's permits and commercial driver's licenses set to expire between March 1 and May 31, until June 30. Commercial vehicle registrations, including temporary registrations, that were set to expire on or after March 1 now have until June 30.
Through the order, penalties for driving with a recently expired, but otherwise valid license, are suspended.
“In times of crisis and uncertainty, the last thing you want to think about is having to renew your driver’s license or state ID card,” Whitmer said in a news release. “It is my sincere hope this order gives all Michiganders with expiring identification some peace of mind as we continue our united front to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state.”
The Free Press reported March 24 that closure of the branch offices during Michigan's state of emergency resulting from the coronavirus pandemic would cause thousands of driver's licenses across the state to expire.
Those affected were people who renewed their licenses online the last time they renewed, meaning they are required to renew in person this time. Offices have been closed since March 16, though online services and self-serve kiosks are still available around the state for transactions that don't have to be done in person.
While awaiting the order, the Michigan Department of State had recently begun emergency in-person appointments for critical workers facing expiration of their licenses.
The state encourages anyone renewing their license to do it online.
Whitmer extended the stay home, stay safe order until May 1. It was previously scheduled to expire April 13.
Whitmer signs order for buy-back program for alcohol from bars and restaurants
In an effort to help local bars and restaurants, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order asking the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to buy back certain alcohol from restaurants and bars with an on-premise liquor license.
The order, signed Monday, asks the MLCC to initiate a buy-back program for inventory bars or restaurants with an on-premise liquor license purchased before March 16, according to a news release. The MLCC would use its revolving fund to buy back the alcohol from the closed businesses. The program would provide some financial relief to the business heavily impacted by the shutdown.
“Michigan’s 8,500 on-premises liquor licensees continue to make unprecedented sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state,” Whitmer said in a news release. “This buy-back program will help our bars and restaurants critical to Michigan’s economy weather the storm through this challenging time in our history.
The program applies to "spirits," which under Michigan's liquor law is defined as distilled alcohol mixed with water or other substances, as well as wine with an alcohol content of more than 21 percent. Typically, alcoholic "spirits" refer to vodka, gin, run, tequila, whiskey, mezcal, and brandy.
To be a part of the program, those with liquor licenses must make their request on the form on the MLCC website. The commission is expected to convene Tuesday to take official action.
There are more than 16,000 eating and drinking establishments in Michigan, employing more than 450,000 people and generating $17.9 billion in estimated sales, Emily Daunt, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, previously told the Free Press.
In a separate order Monday, Whitmer extended until May 1 an earlier order closing bars and restricting restaurants to carry out, and delivery service.
