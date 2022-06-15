FRUITPORT TWP. — The proposed $180 million casino that would have been built on the former site of the Great Lakes Downs Racetrack in Muskegon County's Fruitport Township has been denied by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The federal government placed the land in trust in December 2020, which began a one-year countdown for state approval by the governor.
After an extension to the deadline was given in December 2021, Whitmer had until June 16 to make her decision on whether or not to approve the proposed casino plan. However, Whitmer asked for another extension, but was denied — and, on Wednesday, she made her final decision.
Whitmer says that she was unable to approve the project because the U.S. Department of the Interior failed to provide "critical information" to her that would be needed in the decision-making process.
“Today, after the U.S. Department of the Interior refused to extend a critical deadline for this decision or offer information on a separate tribal recognition decision currently pending before the department, I am communicating my nonconcurrence on the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians' proposal to open an off-reservation casino in Fruitport Township," the governor wrote.
Whitmer notes that the Department of the Interior (DOI) refused her request for another extension on the decision and has not been given a response to a federal recognition inquiry for the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians.
"This has placed me in an impossible position," Whitmer said. "Despite my best efforts to get answers from DOI with respect to the pending Grand River Bands' acknowledgment petition, I am left without information critical to my decision on the Little River Band's two-part decision."
The DOI says they were unable to issue another extension due to regulations saying that only a single extension was possible. The DOI also said in a letter to Whitmer that the petition for federal acknowledgment of the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the petition was still being considered.
State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, said he was "deeply disappointed" by the governor's decision to reject the casino project.
"The project has broad support throughout the region and would have further made Muskegon County a destination while creating thousands of local jobs boosting economic growth," he said in a statement. "It is a missed opportunity that hurts our community and state.
“The federal government approved this project, and the state should approve it as well," VanWoerkom added. "The due diligence was completed and no more questions needed to be answered.”
Whitmer said that she is still willing to consider the proposal in the future if possible.
"Once DOI has acted on the Grand River Bands' acknowledgment petition, I would welcome the opportunity to revisit this question and ask that you to find a way for me to do so," she said in closing her letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
Larry Romanelli, Ogema of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians shared this statement:
“Our Tribal members are absolutely devastated that Governor Whitmer has decided to not approve our casino development in Fruitport Township.
This project would have created and supported 3,000 jobs for Tribal members and families in the community along with providing funds for healthcare and housing.
Our tribe has worked hand-in-hand with the Muskegon Community for the past twelve years to gain approval from the Federal Government and State Government.
Words cannot express how thankful we are for our community’s support and the disappointment we feel for them. Our tribe is proud that over the last 12 years, we did everything right.
The project has been supported by the Obama, Trump and Biden Presidential administrations along with the Granholm and Snyder Gubernatorial administrations.
We received approvals from the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
We met all the criteria required for approval. And while we disagree completely with Governor Whitmer’s decision, we respect that she has the authority to make it.
For now, The Muskegon Casino Project has concluded.”
The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi tribal government applauded Gov. Whitmer's decision.
“We appreciate Governor Whitmer’s thoughtful deliberation on this issue. While we believed the application did not comply with the negotiated Indian Gaming compacts, the Governor did a very extensive and comprehensive review of the issue,” said Jamie Stuck, Chairman of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi tribal government. “She realizes that the request to approve this off-reservation casino would have violated the gaming compacts signed by all of the tribes in Michigan. Her decision maintains the cooperation and balance among the Michigan tribes.”
