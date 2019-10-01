Whitmer uses veto pen 147 times, cuts close to $1B from GOP budget

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.