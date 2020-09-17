Area athletic departments are facing quite a bit more work this fall when it comes to managing fans at sporting events.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators at prep events are limited to two per athlete.
At Grand Haven High School, the athletic director says they’ve handed out tickets to each athlete for each specific game.
“At every game, home and away, every kid on the team and every coach gets two tickets,” Scott Robertson said. “They can give them to whoever they want, and they present them at the gate.”
Robertson noted that for O-K Red contests, those with a ticket are not required to pay to get into an event. That changes in larger events such as a volleyball quad meet, where admission will be charged.
The O-K Blue schools, including Spring Lake and Fruitport, have given each athlete two spectator passes.
“They give it to whoever their spectator is for that game,” said Fruitport’s athletic director, Jonny Morehouse. “Then our ticket booth will then check them off on the roster for that athlete’s two spectators, so there’s a checks and balance with it.”
Spring Lake Athletic Director Cavin Mohrhardt said the Lakers are not collecting money at the gate; entry is free with the spectator pass. At Fruitport, spectators are required to pay to gain admittance.
Mask up
Michigan High School Athletic Association rules state that everyone in attendance – players, coaches, event staff, media and fans – must wear face masks. The only exception are the referees. Those referees are not responsible for enforcing mask mandates – that falls on the shoulders of the event staff.
“I’ve been really impressed with the parents,” Mohrhardt said. “I have not had any issues with parents or spectators at volleyball and soccer games.”
Masks have proven to be an issue with soccer players as they tend to fall down in the heat of the action.
“Volleyball has been doing a great job with masks,” Morehouse said. “And soccer, it started off slow, but the last two games have gone much better. I’d say that’s the general feeling across West Michigan, is that masks are going a little better for volleyball and more of a struggle for soccer.”
At Grand Haven, Robertson said he has had a bit more pushback from spectators who don’t want to wear masks while sitting outdoors.
“It’s been a challenge,” he said. “I was at swimming last night and everyone did a wonderful job. We had two (other) teams here, and all swimmers, coaches and fans did a great job. But we had some real challenges last week when we hosted soccer. And that’s what can cost us, and people need to understand that. We’re on thin ice, and something like that could cost us, could cost the kids the opportunity to participate.”
Robertson said the athletic directors of O-K Red Conference schools met and had conversations with student-athletes about failing to adhere to the rules.
“We will stop games, end games and forfeit games if that happens,” he said. “There isn’t any more room for warnings. Games are going to be called, and not by the officials – they have nothing to do with that. By law, do you have to wear a mask if you’re sitting outside? No, but in order for us to have these sports, we’re guided by the MHSAA, and our sanctioning body says you have to do it.
“It doesn’t matter what my own opinion is or what my politics are,” the Grand Haven athletic director added. “These are the rules, and we have to follow them.”
How to watch
Due to limits on spectators, all O-K Conference schools are taking steps to livestream their sporting events.
Many Grand Haven athletic home events will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page, “Grand Haven Productions.” Friday night’s football game at Grandville will be streamed by WCET-TV, both on YouTube and Facebook.
Spring Lake events will be shared through a link on the district’s website at spring lakeschools.org.
Fruitport will share livestreams of its events through its “Fruitport Trojan Athletics” Facebook page.
On Friday nights, the Tribune will share links to live football games on its Facebook page, as well.
