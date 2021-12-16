A wind advisory remains in effect for portions of central, southwest and west-central Michigan — including Ottawa County — through 8 tonight.
The high wind warning has been canceled.
Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 5o mph are still possible through this evening.
Impacts:
— Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
— Widespread power outages are possible.
— Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Be sure to secure any loose items on your lawn as the winds will blow them around otherwise.
Grand Haven forecast:
The rest of this afternoon: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 39. Breezy, with a west wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West-northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
