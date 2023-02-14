A wind advisory for Ottawa County and portions of West Michigan will be in effect from early Wednesday morning through late Wednesday afternoon.
What: Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
Where: Portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan.
When: From 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Impacts:
— Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
— Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
— Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
— Secure outdoor objects.
Looking ahead, several inches of snow may fall on Thursday, most likely north of a Muskegon-to-Mount Pleasant line. Farther south, a mix of rain, ice pellets and snow may occur. Road conditions will likely become slick on Thursday.
Grand Haven forecast
Tonight: Showers. Steady temperature around 47. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 22 mph becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 40 by 4 p.m. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: A chance of rain showers, snow showers and sleet before 1 p.m.; then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain showers and freezing rain between 1 and 4 p.m.; then snow showers after 4 p.m. High near 33. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 2 inches.
Thursday night: Snow showers likely before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.