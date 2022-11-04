The gales of November are back in the forecast, with gusty winds impacting the Great Lakes and West Michigan on Saturday.
Synopsis of our next weather-maker comes in the way of a deepening low-pressure system, which will trek from the southern Plains to Lake Superior from Friday to Saturday. In turn, a cold front will press through West Michigan by midday Saturday.
It’ll be a breezy Friday, but winds will remain in check. Gusts will top out at around 20-30 mph, and slightly higher at the lakeshore. As the cold front approaches overnight Friday into early Saturday, winds will pick up, with gusts approaching 30 mph.
Peak winds arrive Saturday as the cold front sweeps through the region. Sustained winds of 15-30 mph are expected, with gusts of 45 mph or more. That’s plenty for a wind advisory, issued by the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for all of West Michigan.
Gusts of that magnitude are not uncommon in early November, but significant enough to cause isolated to scattered power outages. It’s also a reminder to secure any loose outdoor items and to be extra careful while driving.
It’ll remain breezy overnight Saturday into Sunday, but winds will diminish well below advisory criteria for the back end of the weekend.
Rain
After a gorgeous stretch to kick off November, rain chances return to wrap up the work week and the start of the weekend.
Scattered showers enter the picture as soon as midday Friday, but no washout is expected. The greatest opportunity for rain will be the afternoon to early evening hours (1-8 p.m.), mostly from Grand Rapids to the north and west. Much of the area will briefly dry out Friday night.
Widespread showers arrive during the morning hours Saturday, with the arrival of the cold front. Periodic showers will continue through mid-afternoon before low-pressure departs and drier air settles in by the end of the day.
In all, most of West Michigan will pick up between 0.25 and 0.75 inch of rain between Friday and Saturday, with the opportunity of 1 inch or more of rain the farther northwest of Grand Rapids one goes (Pentwater, Ludington, Big Rapids).
Temperatures
Average high temperatures in early November are in the lower 50s, with nighttime lows in the 30s. Despite the incoming weather-maker, temperatures will remain near or above-average through the weekend into next week.
Long-term forecasts suggest another fall-like storm will impact the Great Lakes toward next weekend, which will in turn bring more typical temperatures back to the region.
