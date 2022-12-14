A wind advisory is in effect for portions of south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan — including Ottawa County — from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Hazardous weather outlook for West Michigan
A combination of freezing rain and light snow will result in hazardous road conditions in parts of the area into Thursday morning. This area includes Gratiot, Montcalm, Isabella, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Clare, Osceola, Lake and Mason counties. Within these counties, freezing rain accumulations will range from a light glaze to 0.2 inch, and snowfall accumulations will range from a trace to 1 inch.
Additionally, wind gusts to 45 mph will pose a risk of power outages tonight, especially where ice accumulations are greatest.
Freezing rain and snow are expected to end by 7 a.m. Thursday, but slippery road conditions will likely affect the morning commute in the counties listed above.
Accumulating lake-effect snow is expected from Thursday night into Saturday night. This may result in hazardous travel conditions in parts of western Lower Michigan.
Grand Haven forecast
Wednesday night/early Thursday: Rain. Low around 35. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain, mainly before 8 a.m. Steady temperature around 38. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
