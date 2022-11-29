The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday. This includes Ottawa County.
West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Falling temperatures Wednesday morning may create patches of ice on pavement. Lake-effect snow showers with light accumulations during the day on Wednesday may create additional slick road conditions.
