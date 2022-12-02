A wind advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for a large portion of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, including Ottawa County.
What: Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph this afternoon will increase further tonight. Late tonight and into Saturday morning, behind a cold front, strong wind gusts from the southwest and west are expected. Wind gusts will push toward 50 mph in counties adjacent to Lake Michigan. Inland, wind gusts will likely reach 45 mph.
Where: Portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan.
Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Forecast: Wind will increase from this afternoon into tonight from the south and southwest. Late tonight and into Saturday morning, strong wind gusts are expected with the passage of a cold front. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will be common. Strongest wind gusts are expected to occur between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Forecast for the Grand Haven area this weekend:
Tonight: Rain showers likely after 7 p.m., mixing with snow after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 17 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with temperatures falling to around 29 by 3 p.m. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
