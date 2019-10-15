Wind, lakeshore flood advisories for Wednesday

A wind advisory and a lakeshore flood advisory are in effect for the West Michigan lakeshore from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The advisory area includes Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
The National Weather Services says we will see wind gusts of 40-50 mph out of the northwest along the lakeshore. Farther inland, wind gusts of 30-40 mph are likely Wednesday.
Scattered power outages are possible Wednesday, mainly for the western half of the lakeshore counties.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
The winds will be whipping up Lake Michigan, with waves forecast to reach 10-14 feet Wednesday. Stay off piers.
Dune and bluff erosion is likely. Some low-lying areas along the immediate lakeshore will likely experience minor flooding, as well as areas along river mouths. Parking lots near beaches and some roads along the immediate coast may experience wave action spilling over.
Grand Haven forecast:
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 16-20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high around 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18-28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.