Windmill Island is home to the historic de Zwaan windmill, which still turns and grinds grain into flour. A tour up its five floors is the highlight of a visit to the Holland park.

HOLLAND — One of Holland’s most popular attractions is once again celebrating record-setting attendance.

After breaking a decades-old record in 2021, Windmill Island Gardens eclipsed last year’s annual mark with two weeks left in the 2022 season.

Visitors kneel to take photos of tulips during Holland’s Tulip Tulip Festival on May 9, at Windmill Island Gardens.

