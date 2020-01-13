Wine about Winter set for Jan. 17

West Michigan residents can Wine About Winter this week.
The 11th annual event begins at 5 p.m. Friday, with an Artists Award Ceremony at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., more than 30 venues will host 30 art pieces and more than 20 venues will serve wine as participants explore the “Taste of Italy” while viewing art and shopping. The “last pour” will be 8:30 p.m. at the venues.
Participants must be 21 and older with a valid ID.
From now until 3 p.m. Friday, commemorative glasses can be purchased for $5 at Fortino’s, which is also the 2020 signature event sponsor. The glasses are the ticket to the event, noted Vicki Ellis of the Grand Haven Main Street Downtown Development Authority.
After 3 p.m., the glasses will be available in the common area at Harbourfront Place, 41 Washington Ave. There will also be a limited supply after 5 p.m. at Frame & Mat Shop, 725 Washington Ave. Tickets for the $3 2-ounce glasses will be available at wine venues and Harbourfront Place.
Participants can take a Harbor Trolley free of charge from stores from Beacon Boulevard, Centertown and Washington Avenue participating in the event. That Hat and J-Dub’s Market & Wine Shop are sponsors for the trolley.
Each year, the event has grown in attendees, Ellis said. In preparation, organizers ordered more glasses for this year's event.
Last year, the 900 glasses sold out within an hour and a half. Ellis said they estimate that last year’s event brought out between 1,000 and 1,200 attendees.
As participants view art and shop, they can try wines from different regions of Italy, some that are well known and some are ones people might not have heard of yet, Ellis said.
Proceeds from the event go toward Grand Haven Main Street’s beautification of the downtown.
While nice weather helps with more people attending the event, Ellis noted, because of the ice-melt system, the downtown’s sidewalks are snow-free and ice-free.
“There’s a lot going on, and it’s a good opportunity for people to see Grand Haven in the wintertime,” she said.
A full list of participating venues and artists can be found online at downtowngh.com.
