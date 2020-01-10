Winter storm to bring heavy rain, snow, ice to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS (WZZM-TV) — This weekend, West Michigan is going to experience a severe winter storm, which will bring rain, snow and freezing rain to the region.
The storm is expected to start Friday night and go through Saturday.
Communities should expect to see inches of freezing rain, inches of snow or both. But it's clear — the impact will vary, depending on where you are. However, there will be possible flooding, power outages and dangerous travel across the region.
Soaking rains arrive Friday night while colder air edges in and winds increase. Communities may measure 2-3 inches of rain, leading to potential localized flooding. The highest rainfall totals will fall in the south and east of West Michigan.
With the rain/snow line setting up right over West Michigan, the potential for substantial ice accumulation is looking very likely. Sleet may mix in with freezing rain, which will cut down on ice buildup but result in slushy roads.
Winds will be gusty throughout the storm. Strong winds will increase the likelihood of power outages, especially if ice accumulates on trees and power lines.
By Sunday, only light snow remains. Showers will exit to the northeast in the morning.
“Keeping Michiganders safe during severe weather is one of my top priorities,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “My office, along with state departments, will be closely monitoring weather conditions as they develop and proactively coordinating with emergency managers to support local response efforts as appropriate. We are also encouraging Michiganders to be safe and take precautions during these extreme weather conditions that are being predicted this weekend.”
How West Michigan is prepping for the storm
Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division are encouraging Michiganders to prepare for the storm.
Friday morning, county road commissions were planning to begin monitor conditions and make on-the-spot decisions. According to the deputy managing director of operations at the Kent County Road Commission, Jerry Byrne, too much rain would wash off any anti-icing chemicals. So, if the region sees a lot of rain, crews won't be using those kinds of chemicals.
Byrne said crews are instead hauling in extra sand because roads would be very slick under those conditions. Crews are hoping to see snow first.
"If it snows first, we may leave that snow, especially on the back roads so the rain soaks into the snow and doesn't make sheer ice," Byrne said. "With freezing rain, there is no traction like with snow. So, if you are talking about a freezing rain event of a half an inch, folks, it is probably time to stay home."
Ice would also impact trees and power lines, according to Byrne. Even a thin layer of ice can severely damage tree limbs and bring them down.
Consumers Energy is also bracing for possible widespread power outages and planning a response in the event of downed trees and lines.
How you can prepare
Michigan State Police encourages people to stay indoors if possible, and if you go outside make sure to bundle up and watch for signs of frostbite or hypothermia.
They also tell people to minimize traveling. Don't forget, if a stop light is out, Michigan law tells drivers to treat it as a four-way stop.
Make sure you have emergency supplies in place for your home and car. In your car: Make sure you have jumper cables, ice scrapers and blankets, along with some snacks and extra water. At home: Make sure you have enough food, water and medication to last for at least 72 hours.
“Both flooding and freezing rain have the ability to be life-threatening,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “Michigan residents should take steps to prepare now. Keeping supplies like a flashlight, a portable radio and a working cellphone with a backup power source on-hand can help keep you and your family safe during an emergency.”
When preparing for outages, make sure to have coolers available to keep your refrigerated foods cold. Charge your electronic devices.
In order to prepare for a flood, create an emergency kit with 3 gallons of water per person and extra for pets. Put important documents in a waterproof container and on the top floor of your house. Also, make sure to take photos of the interior and exterior of your home.
If you have a generator, make sure it's at least 20 feet away from your home so you don't have to worry about carbon monoxide poisoning.
And finally, try and have what you need at home so you can stay off the roads when the storm does hit your area.
National Weather Service's winter storm warning
The winter storm warning for Ottawa County and portions of central, south-central and southwest Michigan is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.
Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch are expected.
Northeast winds will gust as high as 40 mph.
Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice.
Travel may become impossible, and clearing efforts will be very difficult due to the amount of sleet expected.
The onset of the freezing rain will be very late Friday night into Saturday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Grand Haven forecast
Friday night: Rain after 7 p.m. Low around 30. Northeast wind 7-12 mph increasing to 13-18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.
Saturday: Freezing rain before 9 a.m., then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. The sleet could be heavy at times. Temperatures falling to around 29 by noon. Blustery, with a northeast wind 20-23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.2 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Saturday night: Snow and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 9 p.m.; then snow between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.; then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 1 a.m. Low around 23. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14-24 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 3 inches.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 6-16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
